76ers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Maxey)
Bettors won’t get to see a Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid matchup on Tuesday night, but there are still ways to bet on the prop market in the Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers clash.
Denver is a massive favorite in this game with Embiid out, Paul George questionable and several other Philly players on the injury report.
If you aren’t sold on betting a side in this matchup, there are three player props that I’m considering, including one for Jokic on the glass.
Let’s break them down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Nuggets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)
Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
With so many players out for Philly tonight (Joel Embiid, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and KJ Martin), Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the few reliable options for this offense.
Over his last eight games, Oubre is averaging 16.9 points on 13.6 shots per game, clearing 15.5 points five times. He could see an even bigger workload if Paul George (questionable) misses this matchup.
Oubre has 18 and 19 points in the last two games that George has missed.
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Nikola Jokic is an absolute steal at his current rebound prop:
So far this season, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is averaging 13.2 rebounds on 21.9 rebound chances per game.
He now has a great matchup against Philly with three of its top bigs (Embiid, Drummond and Yabusele) all on the injury report on Tuesday night.
Jokic has cleared 12.5 rebounds (his prop tonight) in nine of his last 14 games, averaging 13.5 rebounds per game over that stretch. Philly also ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage, so I’m expecting plenty of uncontested boards for the Nuggets star.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)
The entire Philly offense should run through Maxey on Tuesday night – even if George plays – and that’s a good sign for his assists prop against Denver.
The Nuggets rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season (29.3), and Maxey has at least seven dimes in five of his last 10 games, averaging 6.9 assists per game over that stretch.
The point guard position is averaging over 10 assists per game against the Nuggets in the 2024-25 campaign, so Maxey should be in line for a big game moving the ball on Tuesday.
