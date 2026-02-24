76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to lock up a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and they picked up a massive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Now, the 76ers are road favorites against the Indiana Pacers, who have just 15 wins this season and aren’t expected to have many of their top players in action tonight.

Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Indy, and Obi Toppin, Ivica Zubac and Aaron Nesmith have already been ruled out.

On the Philly side, Joel Embiid (questionable) may return to action after a five-game absence with knee and shin issues. That would be a huge boost for a Philly team that is 9-3 against the spread as a road favorite.

Indiana has lost three in a row, including two games against the lowly Washington Wizards.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -9.5 (-118)

Pacers +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline

76ers: -425

Pacers: +330

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

76ers record: 31-26

Pacers record: 15-43

76ers vs. Pacers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – out

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Joel Embiid – questionable

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Pacers Injury Report

Aaron Nesmith – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Obi Toppin – out

Ivica Zubac – out

Pascal Siakam – doubtful

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Kam Jones – questionable

Quenton Jackson – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Taelon Peter – questionable

Micah Potter – probable

76ers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid 25+ Points (-180)

I’m going to move Embiid’s points prop down a little bit on Tuesday to protect against a potential minutes restriction, but I think he's going to dominate this Indiana frontcourt – if he plays.

The former league MVP had been on a scoring tear before this five-game absence, averaging 29.9 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3 since Jan. 1.

The Pacers have struggled against elite big men, allowing the second-most points in the paint per game this season. They’re also allowing the seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

Embiid has at least 25 points in 16 of his last 20 games, making him a pretty safe bet at this number on Tuesday night.

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sixers are a great bet against this short-handed Pacers squad:

Joel Embiid (questionable) may be back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and that could provide them with a major lift against a banged-up (and tanking) Indiana Pacers squad.

The Pacers are down Aaron Nesmith, Ivica Zubac, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton (out for the season) in this game, and they’ve also listed Pascal Siakam as doubtful. Plus, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are listed as questionable, and if they don’t play, it would gut the Pacers’ scoring options against this Sixers team.

Philly has dominated on the road this season, going 9-3 against the spread as a road favorite and 16-11 straight up on the road overall.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have dropped three games in a row, including two to the Washington Wizards. Indiana is 1-5 when Siakam sits this season, and all but one of those losses has come by at least nine points.

Even if Embiid sits for Philly, the team has enough firepower with Tyrese Maxey leading the way to win this game. The Pacers want to lose to keep their first-round pick (top-four protected) in the 2026 NBA Draft, and they’ve lost badly to much worse teams since the All-Star break.

Pick: 76ers -9.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

