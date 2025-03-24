76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
The Philadelphia 76ers are tanking to hopefully keep their top-six protected pick, but they’re facing another struggling team in the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Both of these teams lost on Sunday and are playing the second night of a back-to-back – a spot where they’re both under .500 against the spread this season.
Over the last 10 games for these teams have both struggled mightily:
- New Orleans is dead last in the NBA in net rating during that stretch
- Philadelphia is 26th in net rating during that stretch
- The Sixers have lost four in a row and eight of 10
- The Pelicans have lost eight of 10
- Trey Murphy II, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray are all out for the season
With all of this in mind, how should bettors wager on this game?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday night.
76ers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +5.5 (-105)
- Pelicans -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +195
- Pelicans: -238
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 23-48
- Pelicans record: 19-53
76ers vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pelicans Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Guerschon Yabusele OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
On Sunday, the 76ers ruled out Joel Embiid (out for the season), Andre Drummond, and Adem Bona, leaving Yabusele as their only real rotation big man that they relied on.
Yabusele is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game this season, but he’s cleared 6.5 boards in three of his last five games, averaging 8.2 boards per game over that stretch. Against a smaller New Orleans team, Yabusele should be able to have a big game on the glass – especially if Drummond remains out.
76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have struggled mightily on the defensive end as of late, ranking 30th (New Orleans) and 28th (Philadelphia) over their last 10 games.
In fact, the Sixers have combined for 233 or more points in each of their last five games.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see this turn into a high-scoring affair, even with both sides down several starters to season-ending injuries.
The Pelicans and Sixers are both in the top five in the NBA at hitting the OVER this season, and the OVER is an insane 24-11-2 in Philly’s road games – the best mark in the NBA.
Since I don’t trust either of these tanking squads to cover, I’ll bet on this matchup turning into a high-scoring one on Monday.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
