76ers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
The Detroit Pistons made a small addition at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schroder as part of the larger Jimmy Butler deal, and they’re hoping to make a push for the playoffs in the East.
Detroit is one game under .500 heading into a home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, who added Quentin Grimes in a deal at the deadline. Philly is on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament picture, but oddsmakers have given the Sixers -125 odds to make the playoffs this season.
Can Tyrese Maxey and company make it happen even with Joel Embiid and Paul George constantly coming in and out of the lineup?
Philly will need a second-half run to make it happen, starting with this matchup against the play-in hopeful Pistons.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Friday night.
76ers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers -2.5 (-112)
- Pistons +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -135
- Pistons: +114
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- 76ers record: 20-30
- Pistons record: 25-26
76ers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – doubtful
- Paul George – available
- Jared McCain – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Malik Beasley – probable
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Tobias Harris – probable
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- KJ Martin – out (trade pending)
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
76ers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Joel Embiid OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Embiid played over 36 minutes in his return to action this week, and he should see a pretty big role again on Friday with Andre Drummond doubtful and Guerschon Yabusele questionable.
Embiid is averaging just 8.1 rebounds in his 14 games season, but he's picked up at least 11 in each of his last three games. I think he reached 10 boards again on Friday night.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-115)
If he plays on Friday, Cunningham is a great target in his assists prop against a Sixers team that ranks 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Cunningham is averaging 9.4 dimes per game, clearing this prop in five of his last 10 games (averaging 9.8 assists per game over that stretch). He is a solid bet as long as this stays below 10,5 on Friday.
76ers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Joel Embiid is off the injury report, Paul George is available and Tyrese Maxey is good to go.
Is it Christmas, Sixers fans?
Philly won on Tuesday with Embiid in action, and the former league MVP had a triple-double in the victory. Now, Philly is favored against a Detroit team that has lost two games in a row and is just 4-6 in its last 10.
With Cade Cunningham questionable, I’m not sold on the Pistons with the Sixers playing a game nearly fully healthy for the first time in over a month.
The Sixers are an impressive 6-3 against the spread when favored in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-135 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.