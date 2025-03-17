76ers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
One of the hottest teams in the NBA right now is the Houston Rockets, as they’ve won six straight games to jump all the way up into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
It’s not a surprise that Houston has made this surge with Fred VanVleet returning to the lineup (they’ve won three in a row with him back), and now the Rockets are massive favorites on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Philly, after it came from behind to upset the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Sixers have been extremely shorthanded due to injuries, but they have gotten some impressive play from Quentin Grimes and others with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all out.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference matchups.
76ers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +15.5 (-108)
- Rockets -15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +750
- Rockets: -1200
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 23-44
- Rockets record: 43-25
76ers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeight – out
- Amen Thompson – out
- David Roddy – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
76ers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Fred VanVleet OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
After playing less than 30 minutes in each of his first two games back from an ankle injury, VanVleet logged nearly 35 minutes in a win over Chicago.
In that game, he shot 5-for-14 from beyond the arc, easily clearing this prop line set for him on Monday night. FVV is shooting just 34.2 percent from 3 this season, but he’s averaging 2.7 made 3s on 7.8 attempts per game.
He is a sneaky pick at plus money on Monday against a Philly team that is 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
76ers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Even with yesterday’s win, Philly is still 26th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games while the Rockets clock in at fifth in the league in that statistic.
Despite being down Amen Thompson, Houston remains one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, posting the No. 4 defensive rating in the league over its last 10 games and the No. 2 defensive rating overall this season.
Philly did take advantage of a shorthanded Dallas team on Sunday, but this game is a whole different story. The Rockets are a playoff team this season, and they’ve actually covered the spread in over half of their games as home favorites – something many teams in the NBA can’t say this season.
Philly, on the other hand, is just 7-14-1 against the spread as a road underdog and 5-7 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back. With the Sixers seemingly down many of their top rotation players again (based on this spread), I’ll back the Rockets to win big on Monday.
Pick: Rockets -15.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
