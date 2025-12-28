76ers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
After losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are looking to bounce back at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Philly is down Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr., Trendon Watford and others in this matchup, and oddsmakers aren’t giving the No. 6-seeded Sixers much of a chance against this OKC team.
The 76ers have lost two games in a row, and they’re 15.5-point underdogs on the road in this matchup. Still, OKC has looked beatable in recent games, and it dropped its first game at home on Christmas.
Do the Thunder bounce back with a win and cover on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference clash.
76ers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +15.5 (-110)
- Thunder -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +650
- Thunder: -1050
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 16-13
- Thunder record: 26-5
76ers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- MarJon Beauchamp – out
- Johni Broome – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – probable
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
76ers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a long 20-point streak going, and he’s averaging over 32 points per game in the 2025-26 season while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
OKC is favored by a lot against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but Philly has been pretty great as an underdog (8-5 against the spread) and ranks 15th in the league in net rating. Hopefully, that keeps SGA in this game a little longer to eventually hit this prop.
The reigning league MVP hasn’t played a lot of fourth quarters this season, but he’s still taking 19.8 shots per game and leading the league in field goals made per game (10.9).
I think he’s a bounce-back candidate after a down game at Christmas, especially at a line that is below his season average.
76ers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder are the better team in this matchup, but they’ve come back to earth since their 24-1 start to the season, and I expect that to continue a bit as the schedule gets tougher.
The 76ers, who are 8-5 against the spread as underdogs, have done well without Joel Embiid this season, going 10-6 in the 13 games that he’s missed.
So, I don’t think it’s impossible for the 76ers to hang around in this matchup, especially since their defense (now 10th in defensive rating) has really improved in recent weeks.
OKC is 9-6 against the spread at home this season, but this is a massive number to cover – especially against another playoff-caliber team.
I’ll take the points on Sunday afternoon with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Quentin Grimes and others expected to play.
Pick: 76ers +15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
