76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have won three games in a row and are looking to extend that as home favorites on Sunday against a suddenly struggling Philadelphia 76ers team.

Philly doesn’t have Joel Embiid or Paul George on Sunday (George is suspended), and it’s dropped four games in a row. The 76ers are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament in the East, while Minnesota is looking to land a top-four seed in the West.

The Wolves are one game under .500 against teams that are .500 or better this season, but oddsmakers have set them as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday. That’s notable since Rudy Gobert (suspension) is out for this game and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Naz Reid is questionable.

Can Tyrese Maxey and company hang around in this matchup?

The Wolves are impressive at home (20-10 this season), but they are just 11-15 against the spread when favored at Target Center.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

76ers +9.5 (-110)

Timberwolves -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

76ers: +300

Timberwolves: -380

Total

239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

76ers record: 30-26

Timberwolves record: 35-22

76ers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Johni Broome – out

MarJon Beauchamp – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Rudy Gobert – out

Naz Reid – questionable

Enrique Freeman – out

Rocco Zikarksy – available

76ers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Julius Randle 8+ Rebounds (-150)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Randle is a great prop target with Rudy Gobert out:

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is suspended for Sunday’s game after picking up another flagrant foul on Friday night, and that sets up Julius Randle to have a major role on the glass.

In two games without Gobert this season, Randle has eight and 10 rebounds, and overall he’s averaging 6.9 rebounds on 12.2 rebound chances per game.

Randle and Naz Reid (questionable) should both handle major workloads, but I’m backing Randle against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are just 21st in the NBA in rebound percentage this season.

The three-time All-Star has eight or more boards in four of his seven games already this month.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

I think this could be a high-scoring matchup, as the loss of Gobert is a big blow to the Minnesota defense.

The Timberwolves’ defensive rating is three points worse when the star big man is off the floor, and the Wolves allowed 126 points in the last game that Gobert missed.

Both of these teams have hit the OVER in about half of their games, and Minnesota is a top-10 team in pace in the 2025-26 campaign. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Wolves play an up-and-down style where they trade baskets with this Philly team.

The loss of Embiid certainly limits the 76ers’ offensive ceiling, but they are a middling defensive team (15th in defensive rating) that has allowed 135, 138, 117 and 126 points during this four-game skid.

The Wolves should be able to take advantage of that, as they are the No. 7 offense in the NBA and will have more shooting on the floor with Gobert sidelined.

Pick: OVER 239.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

