76ers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Portland Trail Blazers wrap up a five-game homestand when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Portland won both halves of a back-to-back over the Grizzlies to end a six-game losing streak, and Philadelphia bounced back from a loss to the Lakers with a win in Phoenix on Saturday night.

These teams split the two meetings last year with the road team winning each matchup.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -3.5 (-105)

Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: -162

Trail Blazers: +136

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

76ers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, KUNP

76ers record: 30-22

Trail Blazers record: 25-28

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – questionable

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Scoot Henderson – probable

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid is questionable as he manages a right knee issue, but the Philadelphia center has been dominant when he does take the floor recently. After averaging 21 points per game through his first dozen contests this season, the big man has put up 30.2 points per game in his last 19 contests.

Embiid has been especially strong as of late, dropping in 33 and 35 in his last two games, and averaging 33.1 points in his last 10 contests. If he plays tonight, he’ll get to this 30-point mark again against a Portland team that just saw Jarrett Allen score 40 points last week.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Blazers just beat the Grizzlies twice after a six-game losing streak, and Philadelphia is not Memphis. The 76ers are finding their groove, even with Paul George suspended and Jared McCain shipped out at the deadline.

Philadelphia has won six of its last seven games, with five of those wins coming by at least six points and four by double digits. The 76ers should be able to close out their road trip with another win tonight in Portland.

Pick: 76ers -3.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.