76ers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Golden State Warriors are firmly in the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference at the moment, and they’re facing an uphill battle on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Star guard Steph Curry (knee) has been ruled out for this matchup, leaving the Warriors with very little offensive firepower against a Philly team that’s primed to land a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and they likely won’t have Joel Embiid in this game after he played over 32 minutes last night. Embiid has not played in both ends of a back-to-back this season.

Still, the 76ers are underdogs in this matchup, which is pretty shocking since Golden State is just 4-7 in the 11 games that Curry has missed in the 2025-26 campaign.

76ers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +3.5 (-112)

Warriors -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

76ers: +130

Warriors: -155

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Bay Area

76ers record: 28-21

Warriors record: 27-23

76ers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

Steph Curry – out

LJ Cryer – out

Seth Curry – out

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Moses Moody – probable

76ers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandin Podziemski OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-139)

This is a volume play for Podziemski, who should have a bigger role with Curry out of the lineup on Tuesday.

This season, the former first-round pick is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game when Curry is out of the lineup, and he’s picked up 11, eight and 15 rebounds and assists in the last three games that the two-time MVP missed.

With Jimmy Butler not longer available as the No. 2 option on offense, Podz should take over a ton of playmaking duties for Golden State tonight.

76ers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Golden State offense tonight:

The Philadelphia 76ers rank just 16th in the NBA in opponent points per game this season, allowing 115.7 per night, but I can't back this makeshift Golden State roster to hang a big number in this game with Steph Curry (knee) out.

The Warriors are averaging less than 104 points per game in the 11 games that Curry has missed this season, and five of those games came with Jimmy Butler also in the lineup. Now, both players are sidelined for Tuesday's matchup.

The Warriors scored just 83 points in a blowout loss to Minnesota on Jan. 26, and they've cleared this line in just four of the 11 games Curry has missed this season. In three of the games where they finished with over 112.5 points, Butler was in the lineup despite Curry being out.

So, this Golden State offense is going to struggle on Tuesday. It has failed to reach 100 points in five of the games that Curry has missed, and while the 76ers aren't an elite defensive team, they don't play at a fast pace (19th in the NBA) this season.

The Warriors rank 14th in the NBA in offensive rating in the 2025-26 campaign (114.8), but that drops to 104.9 without Curry.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 112.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

