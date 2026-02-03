Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Pascal Siakam, Knicks, Celtics, Warriors)

After a slow start to the month of February in Peter’s Points, I’m eyeing a bounce-back showing on Tuesday in a loaded NBA slate.

The league’s trade deadline is approaching, and plenty of contenders are going to be looking to upgrade their rosters to make a title push. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest fish available on the trade market, but it was recently reported that Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden could be on the move as well.

Some of the teams that are involved in the Antetokounmpo and Harden sweepstakes are in action tonight, including the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors (both potential Giannis destinations).

I have picks for both of those teams, as well as a player prop for a star forward that was named an All-Star earlier this week.

Here’s a look at the latest odds and analysis for Tuesday’s NBA Best Bets.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 159-121 (+10.25 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1450-1358-27 (+43.41 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 112.5 (-115)

Pascal Siakam OVER 24.5 Points (-108)

New York Knicks-Boston Celtics Moneyline Parlay (-171)

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 112.5 (-115)

The Philadelphia 76ers rank just 16th in the NBA in opponent points per game this season, allowing 115.7 per night, but I can't back this makeshift Golden State roster to hang a big number in this game with Steph Curry (knee) out.

The Warriors are averaging less than 104 points per game in the 11 games that Curry has missed this season, and five of those games came with Jimmy Butler also in the lineup. Now, both players are sidelined for Tuesday's matchup.

The Warriors scored just 83 points in a blowout loss to Minnesota on Jan. 26, and they've cleared this line in just four of the 11 games Curry has missed this season. In three of the games where they finished with over 112.5 points, Butler was in the lineup despite Curry being out.

So, this Golden State offense is going to struggle on Tuesday. It has failed to reach 100 points in five of the games that Curry has missed, and while the 76ers aren't an elite defensive team, they don't play at a fast pace (19th in the NBA) this season.

The Warriors rank 14th in the NBA in offensive rating in the 2025-26 campaign (114.8), but that drops to 104.9 without Curry.

Pascal Siakam OVER 24.5 Points (-108)

Indiana Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam was an interesting All-Star selection in the Eastern Conference, as he’s had a great year but his team is one of the worst in the NBA.

Still, that makes Siakam an interesting player to target in the prop market, even on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.

Utah allowed Siakam to score 27 points on just 16 shot attempts earlier this season, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game this season.

Siakam enters this matchup averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3. He will have to clear his season average to hit this prop on Tuesday, but the Pacers star has 25 or more points in 23 of his 48 games this season, including a 27-point game against a tough Houston defense on Monday.

As long as Siakam’s minutes remain in the mid-30s, he should be able to have a big game against this terrible Utah defense.

New York Knicks-Boston Celtics Moneyline Parlay (-171)

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have won six games in a row and are massive favorites on the road against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

However, New York is just 4-11 against the spread as a road favorite this season, so I’m simply betting on Jalen Brunson and company to win this matchup.

New York is No. 2 in defensive rating over its last 10 games and No. 5 in net rating, turning around what was a brutal stretch after the team won the NBA Cup.

On top of that, the Knicks have the No. 3 offense in the NBA for the entire 2025-26 season, and now they’re facing a Wizards team that is 29th in offensive rating, 29th in defensive rating and 30th in net rating this season.

Washington is just 2-22 against teams that are over .500 this season, so I’d expect the Knicks to at least win this game, even if they can’t cover the 13.5 points.

Boston Celtics

Boston is a road favorite on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, who are just 9-17 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 season.

Dallas is down several key rotation players in this matchup, including Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington. The Mavs have gotten some big games from Cooper Flagg as of late, but I don’t think they’ll be able to hang with a Boston team that is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating this season.

The Mavs are just 27th in the league in offensive rating, and they now have to face a Boston team that loves to slow the tempo (30th in pace) and hits a ton of 3-pointers. While the Dallas defense is arguably the best in the league at defending the 3, the Mavs don’t have the firepower to capitalize against Boston on the other end.

The C’s are 9-7 against the spread as road favorites this season with an average scoring margin of +9.3 points in those games. They should be able to pick up a road win on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.