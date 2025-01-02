76ers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 2
After a great start to the 2024-25 season, the Golden State Warriors are now .500 (16-16), losing 13 of their last 17 games after a 12-3 start.
Now, Golden State hosts a Philadelphia 76ers team that has been on a hot streak, although it lost to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
Center Joel Embiid did not play in that game (the front end of a back-to-back) a sign that he may suit up in this matchup. The Sixers have yet to release an injury report for Thursday’s contest.
In three back-to-backs this season, the Sixers are 2-1 against the spread on the second night of them. Can they cover the spread against a reeling Golden State team that has fallen to 8-8 straight up at home and 3-7 over its last 10?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Thursday’s contest.
76ers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +3 (-112)
- Warriors -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +124
- Warriors: -148
Total
- 217 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- 76ers record: 13-18
- Warriors record: 16-16
76ers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – questionable
- Steph Curry – questionable
- Draymond Green – probable
- Gary Payton II – out
- Brandin Podziemski – out
76ers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
With Golden State already shorthanded at the guard spot (Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski are out), Maxey could be in line for a big game on Thursday.
The one-time All-Star had a smooth 27 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Kings, pushing his season average to 25.9 points per game.
While it’s possible his shot volume takes a hit if Embiid is active tonight, it may not see a major drop off if George sits the second night of a back-to-back. Maxey has 25 or more points in 14 of his 25 games this season, including five of his last six matchups.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dennis Schroder UNDER 5.5 Assists (-110)
A lot of this play will rely on Steph Curry’s status (he’s currently questionable), as Schroder may see a bigger role if Steph sits out. However, if the star guard does play, I’m fading Schroder in his assist prop tonight.
As a Warrior, Schroder is averaging 3.9 assists per game across seven games, failing to register more than five dimes in all seven of those contests. Not only that, but he’s averaging just 9.7 potential assists per game over that stretch – way down from his season average of 12.3 potential assists per game.
76ers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Philadelphia lost, but covered, in Sacramento on Wednesday night, and if Embiid plays on Thursday, I think it is a live underdog against a reeling Golden State squad.
The Warriors enter this game with a 4-7 against the spread record as a home favorite, and there’s a chance they’re going to be without Steph Curry (questionable) on Thursday.
Over their last 10 games, the Warriors rank 24th in the NBA in net rating, a massive fall off from where they began the season. Meanwhile, in that same stretch, the Sixers are No. 11 in the league in net rating.
I’m not too worried about Philly’s loss on Wednesday, although it may not have Paul George on the second night of a back-to-back. With Golden State struggling (losing 13 of its last 17 games), I’ll gladly take the points on Thursday.
Pick: Sixers +3 (-108)
