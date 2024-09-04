SI

A New Biggest Bet Has Been Placed on Ravens vs. Chiefs

Iain MacMillan

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
We are quickly approaching the opening kickoff of the 2024 NFL season, just over 24 hours away as of writing this article. That means bets have been flowing in on the AFC Championship rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

A new biggest bet has been placed on the game. A bettor has dropped a $200k bet on the point spread. Let's take a look.

The bettor at South Point in Las Vegas has bet $200k on the Ravens to cover the 3-point spread. If it wins, it would have a total payout of $420k.

I like the UNDER in this game, but if I were to bet on the point spread, I would agree with this play. The Ravens were set as betting favorites in the AFC Championship game last season, and despite the Chiefs winning the game and going on to win the Super Bowl, has enough happened to deserve the Chiefs of now being 3-point favorites, a swing of 7.5 points from the AFC Championship spread?

I don't think so.

The Ravens have arguably the best running attack in the NFL and the Chiefs, at times, have struggled stopping the run the past couple of seasons. For one reason or another, Baltimore refused to try to exploit that in last season's championship game.

If they stick to the run in the rematch, they have a chance to cover this spread and win the Las Vegas bettor a cool $420k.

