A’s vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21

The Athletics got it done last night, but it wasn’t as easy as I thought it’d be. They needed a ninth-inning home run to tie the game before winning in extras to take their second straight game over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels had lost seven straight games prior to their 2-1 walk-off win in the first game of this four-game set, and are looking to avoid another three-game losing streak tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Angels on Thursday, May 21.

A's vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's -1.5 (+150)

Angels +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

A's -101

Angels -119

Total

8.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

A's vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

A's: Luis Severino (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Angels: Jose Soriano (6-3, 2.41 ERA)

Luis Severino is looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season so far (6 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 7 K, 2 BB) against the Giants. He had allowed five runs in 24 innings in his previous four outings.

Jose Soriano is in a similar position. He only allowed one hit last time out, but he issued six free passes and gave up six runs in 5.1 innings to the Dodgers. He also allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings to the White Sox three starts ago, with a strong start (7.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB) against the Blue Jays in between.

A's vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, ABTV

A's record: 25-24

Angels record: 17-33

A's vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Severino UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-104)

Luis Severino has been a much better pitcher away from the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. He has a 5.55 ERA (15 ER in 24.1 IP) at home and a 3.56 ERA (12 ER in 30.1 IP) on the road.

It’s not a huge sample size, but he’s only allowed more than two runs on the road once, and that came in his second start of the season in Atlanta.

Since then, Severino has allowed two runs or fewer on the road against some tough opponents, including the Yankees and Phillies. The Angels offense doesn’t scare me tonight.

A's vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I like Severino to bounce back tonight, so it makes sense that I’m also taking the A’s to stay hot on the road.

Soriano is due for some regression sooner or later, and Severino has been fantastic on the road this season.

The A’s are still above .500 at 25-24 while the Angels look every bit as bad as their 17-33 record.

Pick: A's -101

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