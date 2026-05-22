A’s vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Athletics are hoping to stay on their A game as they head to San Diego for a three-game set.

The A’s won their last three games in Anaheim after dropping three straight, and now face a San Diego team that just lost its final two games to the Dodgers after a four-game winning streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Padres on Friday, May 22.

A's vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-191)

Padres -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

A's +109

Padres -131

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

A's vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

A's: Jeffrey Springs (3-4, 3.93 ERA)

Padres: Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.01 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs is coming off one of his best starts of the season, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings against the Giants. The southpaw allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings against the Cardinals in his previous start.

Walker Buehler has settled in after a poor start to the season. He’s allowed 4 ER in 11 IP in his last two starts, both wins for the Padres.

A's vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SDPA

A's record: 26-24

Padres record: 29-20

A's vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Merrill UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-146)

Jackson Merrill, like many of the Padres batters, has struggled this season. He’s batting .203 through 47 games, and he’s been even worse recently.

Since getting his average up to .235 on May 6, the outfielder has gone 4 for 41 (.098) with one run and one RBI. I have to fade him tonight against a left-hander.

A's vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I was almost scared off his pick by Buehler’s unsightly ERA, but the veteran righthander has been solid recently. The Padres have a chance to get back on track at home against the A’s after a letdown against the Dodgers.

The A’s needed a few comebacks against the Angels in recent games, and I don’t think that’ll happen in San Diego.

I’ll take the Padres as slight home favorites against the A’s.

Pick: Padres -131

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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