A’s vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 7

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a third straight series victory with a comeback win against the Athletics last night, and are now looking for their second sweep in the last two weeks.

A four-run eighth inning propelled the Phillies to a 6-3 win last night, knocking the A’s back down to .500 in the process. The Phils are still a few games away from .500, though, at 17-20.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Phillies on Thursday, May 7.

A's vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-181)

Phillies -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

A's +113

Phillies -136

Total

9.0 (Over -122/Under +102)

A's vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

A's: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.30 ERA)

Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-3, 5.28 ERA)

J.T. Ginn started the season in the bullpen but this will now be his sixth straight start. He allowed 5 ER on 12 hits in 18 inning across his first four starts, but got roughed up by the Guardians last time out. Ginn allowed five runs on as many hits – and as many walks – in just 4.1 innings of work.

Andrew Painter is still looking to find his game at the major-league level. The rookie righthander has allowed 8 runs on 16 hits in 10.2 innings across his last two starts.

A's vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSP

A's record: 18-18

Phillies record: 17-20

A's vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Marsh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-124)

Brandon Marsh is off to the best start of his career. He came into this season with a career .261 batting average, and is hitting .336 through 33 games.

Marsh is still usually batting in the lower-third of the order, but he does move up against right-handers. He’s currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games – and he had just one plate appearance in the one game without a hit.

The outfielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last five games, six of his last eight, and 7 of his last 11 contests.

A's vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, and I have to back them at this -136 price at home.

Painter hasn’t been great in his first handful of starts in the majors, but he’s done enough to keep the Phillies in games most of the time. At the very least, the starting pitching matchup is a wash, and the advantage goes to the home team in terms of recent play.

Pick: Phillies -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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