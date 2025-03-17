Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors with calf and ankle injuries. Gordon just missed Denver's loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Calf injuries have sidelined Gordon for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season, and Denver held him out of the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.
However, with the Nuggets falling out of the No. 2 seed in the West and sitting just 3.5 games ahead of Golden State in the standings, I'd expect Gordon to try to play on Monday night.
Oddsmakers seem to think that he has a shot at suiting up, as Denver is just a 4.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This season, the Nuggets are a significantly better team when Gordon plays compared to when he doesn't. In the 39 games that he's appeared in, Denver is 26-13. However, in the 29 that he's missed, the Nuggets are just 17-12.
This story will be updated with Gordon's official status for Monday night's matchup.
