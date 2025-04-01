Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)
The Denver Nuggets have listed star forward Aaron Gordon as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an illness and a calf injury.
Gordon has been dealing with calf issues for most of the 2024-25 season, so the Nuggets have listed him for "calf injury management" in several games. Denver is clearly focused on making a deep run in the playoffs, so there's no reason to push Gordon too far if he isn't feeling healthy.
The Nuggets are still favored in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, although they are 0-3 against the Timberwolves this season.
Gordon, who is averaging 13.9 points 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season, has played in just 45 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Denver has struggled when he hasn't played, going 17-13 in the 30 games that he's missed.
So, it's important to keep an eye on Gordon's status prior to Tuesday's tip.
This story will be updated with Gordon's official status for Tuesday night's contest.
