Is Aaron Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury.
However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones is expected to play in this matchup.
That should help the Minnesota offense, which is coming off a win over the Detroit Lions but hasn't been super effective with J.J. McCarthy under center. McCarthy has thrown for just 444 yards in three starts, so the Vikings may lean on Jones and Jordan Mason quite a bit in the running game.
In four appearances this season, Jones has 27 carries for 139 yards (5.1 yards per carry) to go with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 79 yards and a score. A dual-threat back, Jones has played 46.7 percent of the snaps in the games he's played in, although he did play 53.1 percent of the snaps in his first game back from injured reserve.
He should be in for a decent workload against a Baltimore defense that is allowing 4.5 yards per carry and ranks 26th in the league in EPA/Rush this season.
Here's a look at how to bet on Jones in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Aaron Jones Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aaron Jones OVER 60.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-112)
This season, Jones has cleared 60.5 rushing and receiving yards in two of his four games, racking up 67 in Week 1 and 98 (on just 11 touches) in Week 9. Jones had nine carries for 78 yards and a pair of catches for 20 yards against Detroit.
He should be in line for a similar workload against Baltimore, and he's shown that he can be extremely efficient with his carries this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry overall.
I think Jones' upside in the passing game -- he had 44 receiving yards in Week 1 and 20 last week -- makes him an intriguing pick in this market in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.