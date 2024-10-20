Is Aaron Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Lions vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones is expected to play in Week 7 despite a hip injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Jones was injured in Week 5 against the New York Jets in London, but he had the Vikings’ Week 6 bye to rest up and prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
This is a huge boost to the Minnesota offense, as Jones has not only been heavily involved as a runner this season, but he’s been an important option for Sam Darnold in the passing game as well.
Here’s how oddsmakers are projecting Jones in Week 7 in the prop market.
Aaron Jones Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -115
Jones has played the majority of the snaps for the Vikings in four of his five games this season (he didn’t in Week 5 after injuring his hip), including a season-high 80 percent of the snaps in Week 4.
He’s cleared 53.5 rushing yards in three of his five games and 21.5 receiving yards in four of his five games.
Jones also has found the end zone in two matchups in 2024.
I really like betting on Jones in the passing game, especially since T.J. Hockenson has been ruled out for this game. Jones has 20 targets in five games, turning them in 17 receptions for 167 yards and a score.
Detroit may try to take away Justin Jefferson in this game, which could open up things underneath for Jones to eat on Sunday.
