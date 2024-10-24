Is Aaron Jones Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Rams)
After leaving the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 5 win over the New York Jets early, running back Aaron Jones was listed as questionable for Week 7 out of the team’s bye week.
He ended up suiting up, playing 72 percent of the team’s offensive snaps while racking up 93 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Now, Jones is off the injury report for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football – a sign that he will suit up and shouldn’t have any limitations.
Jones was pushed for snaps in this backfield early in the season by Ty Chandler, but it appears that the veteran – when healthy – will be a bellcow back for this Minnesota team.
Oddsmakers have set some interesting prop bets for Jones against a Rams defense that has allowed 5.8 yards per play this season – the seventh most in the NFL.
Here’s how to wager on Jones in the prop market in Week 8.
Aaron Jones Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Rams
- Rush Attempts: 15.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Rushing Yards: 68.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 24.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -135
If you’re considering a bet on Jones, I think his rushing yards prop is the way to go.
Los Angeles has allowed 4.7 yards per carry this season, one of the 10 worst marks in the NFL, and Jones has four games with 93 or more rushing yards.
Yes, he has fallen way short of this line twice, but one of those games was Week 5 against New York when his injury limited him to just 16 snaps.
Outside of that game, Jones has 14, nine, 19, 22 and 14 carries. Every game he’s seen double-digit carries in this season, he’s cleared 90 yards.
Since oddsmakers expect him to see around 15.5 rushing attempts, I’ll gladly take the OVER on his rushing yards against a weak defense.
