Is Aaron Nesmith Playing in Game 1? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Thunder)
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith suffered an ankle injury in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, although he did not end up missing a game.
Nesmith was injured in Game 3 -- and eventually returned in that game -- but he did play limited minutes over the final two games of the series, failing to eclipse 20 minutes in Games 5 and 6.
This is something to monitor for the Pacers in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Nesmith is their best perimeter defender and likely will draw the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assignment if he's healthy enough to handle it.
Officially, the Pacers have not listed Nesmith on their injury report for Game 1 on Thursday night.
The Pacers forward has had some time to rest since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was back on Saturday. In the playoffs, Nesmith is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.
Oddsmakers have not changed the odds in this game since they opened earlier this week, as the Thunder remain nine-point favorites at DraftKings to win Game 1.
