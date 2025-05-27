Is Aaron Nesmith Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith has been an impact player in the Eastern Conference Finals, as his hot shooting in the fourth quarter of Game 1 helped Indiana complete an epic comeback against the New York Knicks.
Ahead of Game 4, with the Pacers leading the series 2-1, Nesmith is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The former first-round pick went down in Game 3 in the second half after rolling his ankle on a drive to the basket. He exited the game but ended up returning in the fourth quarter. However, it appears that Nesmith will be a game-time decision on Tuesday night.
Even with Nesmith listed on the injury report, the odds for this Game 4 matchup have not changed.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings still have the Pacers favored by 2.5 points at home as they aim to take a 3-1 series lead over the Knicks. Indiana also remains as the favorite to win this series.
Nesmith's biggest value to the Pacers comes on the defensive end, as he's the primary defender on Jalen Brunson. In this series, Brunson is shooting 50.0 percent from the field (10-of-20) when guarded by Nesmith.
In addition to that, the Pacers wing is a great floor spacer, knocking down 11 of his 15 3-point attempts in this series. For the playoffs, Nesmith is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting an amazing 53.5 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Nesmith's official status for Game 4 on Tuesday night.
