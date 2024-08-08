Aaron Rodgers MVP Odds: Four-Time MVP Disrespected in Odds for 2024 Season
Aaron Rodgers' 2023 campaign with the New York Jets ended just as it was getting started, suffering a torn Achilles tendon on the first drive of his Gang Green tenure.
While the Jets season went off the rails after that, Rodgers is primed to be fully healthy and have the Jets in the mix for Super Bowl contention this season around a loaded skill position groups and an elite defense. While the upside is clear, oddsmakers are skeptical in terms of the quarterback's MVP odds.
Rodgers, the four-time MVP with the Green Bay Packers, will look to thrust the Jets to the top of the NFL, and if he can provide legitimacy to this offense, his MVP case will be clear given the struggles its had in prior seasons.
Here are Rodgers' MVP odds.
Aaron Rodgers MVP Odds
- Aaron Rodgers to Win NFL MVP Odds: +2500
Rodgers resume is clear, and if he proves to be fully recovered from his torn Achilles, he can be in the mix for MVP all season long. However, his odds are relatively long, given an implied probability of 3.85% at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting Rodgers to win MVP would net an $100 bettor $2,500.
Oddsmakers Not Convinced on Aaron Rodgers-Led New York Jets
Rodgers didn't even make it one drive in 2023 before the season ending injury, but can he make a full recovery at 40 years old? Oddsmakers are skeptical that the four-time winner can make it a fifth MVP for Gang Green.
The Jets have a Super Bowl mandate as the team has a loaded group of talent, and is just waiting for the quarterback to take advantage. Can Rodgers be that? He will need to prove he can still be mobile enough to handle a 17 game schedule on a surgically repaired Achilles, but the upside is clear for this team with the likes of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson flanking him.
If the Jets are able to realize its upside, and help the Jets go from an offense that ranked bottom five in stats including yards per game and points per game, Rodgers will be in the MVP conversation.
