Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP Odds Soaring, Now Amongst Top 5 Candidates
At 40 years old and coming off of a ruptured Achilles, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a lot of questions surrounding him entering the 2024 NFL season.
And, through three weeks, he's answered just about all of them.
The four-time NFL MVP diced up the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, throwing for 281 yards and two scores while completing 27 of his 35 pass attmepts in a 24-3 rout. With the performance, Rodgers not only moved the Jets to 2-1 on the season, but he also made a substantial jump in the odds to win the leauge's MVP award this season.
While Rodgers is not the favorite yet, there hasn't been a runaway star early on in the NFL season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite, but Rodgers is certainly within striking distance based on the latest odds.
NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +300
- Josh Allen: +425
- CJ Stroud: +550
- Jalen Hurts: +1300
- Aaron Rodgers: +1600
- Joe Burrow: +2000
- Lamar Jackson: +2000
- Dak Prescott: +2200
- Brock Purdy: +2200
- Baker Mayfield: +2500
Early on in the season, this market will fluctuate a lot, but Rodgers' play in the last two weeks has gained the attention of oddsmakers. With New York back over .500 and looking like a playoff team, his chances to win MVP are much higher than they were after the team's Week 1 loss.
Aaron Rodgers Jumps Into Top 5 in NFL MVP Odds
Rodgers has looked really solid -- maybe even better than his last season in Green Bay -- through the first three weeks of the 2024 season.
The 10-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 624 yards, five scores and just one interception while completing 67.4 percent of his passes. Over the last two weeks (two wins for the Jets), Rodgers has a 4-0 touchdown to interception ration, and he showed on Thursday night that he can still post some high-yardage totals, clearing the 200-yard mark for the first time in 2024.
The veteran also added three carries for 18 yards against the Patriots, a sign that he's feeling like himself after a brutal Achilles injury in 2023.
Rodgers isn't going to further his MVP case on the ground like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson will, but this is a positive sign for his health moving forward.
There are some obstacles the Jets quarterback faces when it comes to this award, with arguably the biggest one sitting right in his division. Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to a 2-0 start, and he's gotten off to a strong showing as well despite losing key weapons in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from the roster this offseason.
If the Bills beat out the Jets in the AFC East, it may be hard to justify Rodgers winning MVP over Allen. That being said, Rodgers is the clear favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year, sitting at +100 after Thursday night's win.
J.K. Dobbins (+450), Sam Darnold (+550) and Kirk Cousins (+650) are the next closest players in the odds in that market.
