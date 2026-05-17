Aces vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 17

Sunday’s WNBA action kicks off with an afternoon matchup between the surging Las Vegas Aces and the undefeated Atlanta Dream – two teams that have WNBA Finals expectations in 2026.

The defending champion Aces were blown out in their season opener by the Phoenix Mercury, but they’ve since rallied to win three games in a row, moving up to No. 2 in the W in net rating in the process.

Now, they have a tough test against a Dream team that was amongst the best in the WNBA last season and is off to a 2-0 start in 2026 with wins over Minnesota and Dallas. However, the Dream are down two starters in this matchup, as Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones have both been ruled out.

Does that open the door for A’ja Wilson and the Aces to extend their winning streak?

Las Vegas is actually favored on the road in this game after back-to-back wins over a rebuilding Connecticut team during the week.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s matinee matchup.

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -2.5 (-118)

Dream +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Aces: -148

Dream: +124

Total

172.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Aces vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Aces record: 3-1

Dream record: 2-0

Aces vs. Dream Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker – out

Dana Evans – out

Dream Injury Report

Rhyne Howard – out

Brionna Jones – out

Aces vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Allisha Gray OVER 19.5 Points (-110)

One of the best scorers in the WNBA, Allisha Gray should have a massive role on Sunday with Howard out of the lineup.

Through two games in 2026, Gray is averaging 25.0 points per game, putting up at least 24 points in each of her two appearances. She’s shooting just 42.1 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3, but Gray has attempted 38 shots and 15 free throws already this season.

So, the usage is already high and could climb even further with Howard and Jones sidelined.

The Aces are sixth in the W in defensive rating, but I’m buying Gray in this matchup. She’s coming off the best season of her career in 2025 when she averaged 18.4 points per game and was fourth in the league’s MVP voting.

If Gray pushes 20-plus shot attempts on Sunday, she’s an easy bet to score 20 or more.

Aces vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

While I’m expecting a big game from Gray, I do think that the Aces are in a great spot to earn the win on Sunday.

Atlanta is off to an impressive 2-0 start, with both wins coming on the road, but the Aces have a ton of depth behind Wilson with Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and newcomer Chennedy Carter.

Las Vegas ranks No. 2 in the WNBA in net rating, No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 6 in defensive rating so far this season. The Dream have a net rating of plus-3.0 (seventh in the W) despite a 2-0 start.

I’m worried about the Atlanta offense sans Howard and Jones, and the Dream did take on a short-handed Wings team (down Azzi Fudd) in their last game, winning by just five points.

The Aces didn’t cover as 15.5-point favorites against the Sun in their last game, but they did pick up back-to-back wins by 27 or more points after losing to Phoenix in their season opener.

I think Las Vegas is worth a look as a small road favorite on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Aces Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .