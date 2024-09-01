Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch on Sunday, Sept. 1 (Bet on A’ja Wilson)
The Las Vegas Aces picked up a big win on Friday night to move back into the No. 4 seed in the WNBA, but they’ll need to keep things going against the Phoenix Mercury.
With the Indiana Fever moving to .500 on the season, the Mercury are now tied for the No. 6 spot, but they are actually the No. 7 seed entering this matchup. A veteran team, the Mercury should be frisky in the playoffs, but they’d like to avoid any slide in the current standings.
Oddsmakers are favoring the Aces on the road in this one, but they haven’t been an elite team against the spread this season.
So, how should be bet on this early September matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet (it’s a prop!) for Sunday.
Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Aces -4 (-110)
- Mercury +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -180
- Mercury: +150
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Aces record: 19-12
- Mercury record: 16-16
Aces vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Jackie Young – day-to-day
Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Rebecca Allen – out
Aces vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
Tiffany Hayes: Hayes came out of retirement this season to play for the Aces, and she had a huge game on Friday with Jackie Young out of the lineup. Hayes finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, and she could get a start – and a big role – again if Young sits on Sunday.
Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper: Earlier this season, Copper had 37 points in a matchup with the Aces, and she’s averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. The Mercury need Copper to keep scoring at a high level to stay in the mix for a top five playoff spot this season.
Aces vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
A’ja Wilson is playing her fourth game against the Phoenix Mercury this season, and she’s scored 30 or more points in two of those matchups.
Wilson is averaging 27.0 points per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Aces, who have struggled on defense this season, have needed big games from Wilson time and time again to pull off wins, and they even lost to the Wings with her scoring 42 points last week.
Wilson has 27 or more points in 18 of her 31 games this season. I’ll back her with a top-four seed in the league hanging in the balance for the Aces.
Pick: A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
