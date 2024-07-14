Aces vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 14 (Bet This A’ja Wilson Prop)
The Las Vegas Aces are rolling, winning nine of their last 10 games and three straight to move into the No. 4 seed in the WNBA, just half a game back of the Minnesota Lynx for the top spot in the Western Conference.
The Aces are in a great spot to pick up a win on Sunday, as they’re double-digit favorites against the Washington Mystics (6-17), who have one of the worst records in the league despite going 5-5 in their last 10.
Washington is still down Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin and Karlie Samuelson, but can it hang around with this Aces team?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my favorite bet for Sunday’s contest.
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -13 (-110)
- Mystics +13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -1000
- Mystics: +650
Total
- 173 (Over -112/Under -108)
Aces vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN, MNMT
- Aces record: 15-7
- Mystics record: 6-17
Aces vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- Brittney Sykes – out
- Shakira Austin – out
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Aces vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The MVP favorite, Wilson is having a terrific season, averaging 27.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. She had a dominant 18 points (on 9-of-12 shooting) in a blowout win over the Mystics earlier this season.
Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins: With so many key players out, Ariel Atkins has stepped up for Washington, averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She’s scored in double figures in 13 of her last 14 games and had 18 in a loss to Vegas earlier this season.
Aces vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is in the prop market, and it’s a shocking fade of MVP favorite A’ja Wilson.
Let me explain why.
Wilson scored 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting against the Mystics the first time these teams met, playing just over 26 minutes with the Aces winning by 21.
Could a similar result happen this afternoon?
Washington is once again shorthanded, and the Aces have been rolling over their last 10 games, especially since Chelsea Gray started playing normal minutes again. Las Vegas may not need a big game from Wilson, who enters this matchup averaging 27.1 points per game.
Plus, the Mystics do allow the fewest points in the paint per game this season, so they may look to pack things in and force the ball out of Wilson’s hands down low.
Since I expect Vegas to run away with a win, the UNDER may be the play on this prop.
Pick: A’ja Wilson UNDER 26.5 Points (-115)
