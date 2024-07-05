Aces vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, July 5 (Bet This Prop on Friday)
The Las Vegas Aces are on fire as of late, winning six straight games to improve to 12-6 on the season.
A lot of that has coincided with the return of Chelsea Gray, and the Aces will look to keep things rolling on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.
The Sparks are in a heap of trouble right now, losing eight straight games to fall to 4-15 on the season, just half a game ahead of the Dallas Wings, who have the worst record in the league.
With Cameron Brink done for the season with a torn ACL, the 2024 campaign has become a bit of a lost season for the Sparks. Can they hang on as major underdogs on Friday?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s contest.
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -13 (-110)
- Sparks +13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -1000
- Sparks: +650
Total
- 173.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aces vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Aces record: 12-6
- Sparks record: 4-15
Aces vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
- Lexie Brown – out
- Cameron Brink – out
Aces vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: A’ja Wilson is the favorite to win the WNBA MVP, as she’s averaging 26.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game for the Aces. She dominated the Sparks in their last matchup, scoring 31 points, and she also had a 22-point game against them early on in the season.
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: After a few down scoring games, Dearica Hamby has scored 20 or more points in two of her last three, pushing her season average to 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She’ll need to match Wilson tonight if the Sparks want to pull off an upset.
Aces vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
I’m rolling with my favorite prop in this game as my best bet.
Wilson is the favorite to win the WNBA MVP this season, and a big reason why has been her elite scoring numbers.
The five-time All-Star is averaging 26.5 points per game on 52.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, putting up 13 games with 26 or more points this season.
That’s what we’re asking Wilson to do against the Sparks on Friday night, a team that she scored 31 points against on 10-of-17 shooting in a four-point loss earlier this season.
Los Angeles’ interior defense has taken a major blow since then, as star rookie shot blocker Cameron Brink is out for the season with a torn ACL.
That should open things up for Wilson in the painted area against a weak defense (Los Angeles is 10th in the league in defensive rating).
Even though she scored just 18 points in a blowout win over the Washington Mystics – playing just 26:13 – Wilson is a must bet at this number on Friday.
Pick: A’ja Wilson OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.