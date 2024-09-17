Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 17 (Trust Aces on Road)
The Las Vegas Aces could lock up the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings with a win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.
Seattle is down Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, two major blows to one of the better rotations in the WNBA.
Las Vegas comes into this game on a three-game winning streak, and A’ja Wilson has put on a show over the closing stretch of the 2024 season, willing her team to be in position for a top-four seed.
Oddsmakers have favored the Aces on the road, giving the Storm (4-4 ATS as underdogs) a chance to play spoiler tonight. Can they?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Aces -7 (-110)
- Storm +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -325
- Storm: +260
Total
- 162 (Over -112/Under -108)
Aces vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 25-13
- Storm record: 24-14
Aces vs. Storm Injury Reports
Aces Injury Reports
- None to report
Storm Injury Report
- Ezi Magbegor – out
- Jewell Loyd – out
Aces vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The soon-to-be league MVP, Wilson enters this game averaging 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Wilson is coming off a huge 29-point game in a win over the Connecticut Sun
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: With Jewell Loyd out, Diggins-Smith should have a massive workload offensively against Las Vegas. Since the Olympic break, Diggins-Smith has been great, averaging 18.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game across 13 contests.
Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Aces hold a one-game lead on the Storm with just two games to play, and a win on Tuesday would clinch the No. 4 seed – at least – for the defending champs.
Las Vegas has won three games in a row and eight of its last 10, peaking at the right time in the season. Now, it gets to take on a shorthanded Seattle team that won’t have Loyd or Magbegor on Tuesday.
The Aces have won the last two matchups between these teams, and since the Olympic break (13 games) the Aces are No. 3 in the league in net rating while Seattle is No. 7.
I have to lay the points with the Aces, who are now 8-10-1 against the spread on the road in 2024.
Pick: Aces -7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.