Is Adam Thielen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen has missed seven straight games, but he’s expected to play in Week 12.
Thielen has been out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, but the Panthers are getting him back out of their bye week – while they’re also on a two-game winning streak.
Adding Thielen back to a young receiving corps that has been led by Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and Ja'Tavion Sanders, should help Bryce Young in a tough matchups against Kansas City.
Here’s a breakdown of Thielen’s prop bets for Week 12, including how to bet on him.
Best Adam Thielen Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: N/A
- Receiving Yards: 27.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Anytime TD: +360
It’s really hard to gauge what Thielen’s role will be in this offense after missing so much time.
He was the No. 1 receiver for Young last season and came into this season behind Diontae Johnson before going down in Week 3. Through three games, Thielen caught eight of his 12 targets for 109 yards and a score, posting a three-catch (including a TD), 40-yard stat line with Andy Dalton under center in Week 3.
While the Panthers should be prioritizing development and playing their younger receivers, they also may fall behind big in this game and be forced to throw the ball.
That could help Thielen reach one of these prop numbers, but he wouldn’t be one of the first players I look to target in the Week 12 slate. If anything, he may be worth a dart throw at nearly 4/1 to find the end zone.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.