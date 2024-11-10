Is Adam Thielen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the team’s Week 10 game against the New York Giants on Sunday morning in Germany.
Thielen did not practice this week and has not played in a game since Week 3 (Sept. 22). Thielen has eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown this season, but with the veteran out, quarterback Bryce Young will have to rely on some other options at receiver.
Carolina was active at the trade deadline, moving receiver Diontae Johnson and second-year wideout Jonathan Mingo for draft capital.
That has left Young with very little options on the outside other than first-round pick Xavier Legette, who had a solid game in the Panthers’ win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
For bettors looking to target Carolina in a potentially winnable matchup on Sunday, Legette is the receiver to trust in the prop market.
Here’s a look at his prop odds for Week 10.
Best Xavier Legette Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +330
In Weeks 8 and 9 with Young under center, Legette has been targeted 13 times, making four catches in each game for 67 total yards and two touchdowns.
So, how does this help us in the prop market?
Well, Legette is one of the most targeted receivers in this Carolina offense that would prefer to rely on the run – and likely will against the Giants defense, which allows the most yards per carry in the NFL this season.
Legette’s receptions may be the safest bet here, as he’s yet to clear this receiving yards prop since Young returned to the lineup. Even though he’s found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, the Carolina offense is extremely volatile, making it tough to trust Legette to score, even if he has a good game.
Young has looked the rookie’s way six and seven times in his last two contests. I expect Legette to be in the mix for four or more receptions with Thielen sidelined once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.