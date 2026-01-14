AFC Championship Lookahead Lines: Oddsmakers Set Every Matchup at Near Coin Flip
For the first time since 2019, a team not named the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. With that being said, the AFC winner the year before, in 2018, was the New England Patriots, and they're very much alive to return to the big dance.
The Denver Broncos could return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016. The Buffalo Bills, if they win their next two games on the road, would return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. Finally, the Houston Texans would be making their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
FanDuel Sportsbook has released the betting odds for all four hypothetical AFC Championship matchups, each of them having no team significantly favored over the other. Let's take a look.
AFC Championship Lookahead Odds
Bills vs. Patriots AFC Championship Odds
Spread
- Bills +1.5 (-115)
- Patriots -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bills +100
- Patriots -118
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-105)
- UNDER 51.5 (-115)
Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship Odds
Spread
- Patriots +1.5 (-115)
- Broncos -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots +100
- Broncos -118
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-104)
- UNDER 45.5 (-118)
Bills vs. Texans AFC Championship Odds
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-102)
- Texans +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bills -112
- Texans -104
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Texans vs. Broncos AFC Championship Odds
Spread
- Texans +1.5 (-106)
- Broncos -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Texans +104
- Broncos -122
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-115)
- UNDER 37.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets