AFC Championship Lookahead Lines: Oddsmakers Set Every Matchup at Near Coin Flip

For the first time since 2019, a team not named the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. With that being said, the AFC winner the year before, in 2018, was the New England Patriots, and they're very much alive to return to the big dance.

The Denver Broncos could return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016. The Buffalo Bills, if they win their next two games on the road, would return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. Finally, the Houston Texans would be making their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released the betting odds for all four hypothetical AFC Championship matchups, each of them having no team significantly favored over the other. Let's take a look.

AFC Championship Lookahead Odds

Bills vs. Patriots AFC Championship Odds

Spread

Bills +1.5 (-115)

Patriots -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bills +100

Patriots -118

Total

OVER 51.5 (-105)

UNDER 51.5 (-115)

Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship Odds

Spread

Patriots +1.5 (-115)

Broncos -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Patriots +100

Broncos -118

Total

OVER 45.5 (-104)

UNDER 45.5 (-118)

Bills vs. Texans AFC Championship Odds

Spread

Bills -1.5 (-102)

Texans +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Bills -112

Texans -104

Total

OVER 44.5 (-110)

UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Texans vs. Broncos AFC Championship Odds

Spread

Texans +1.5 (-106)

Broncos -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Texans +104

Broncos -122

Total

OVER 37.5 (-115)

UNDER 37.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.