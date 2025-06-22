AFC North Division Odds for 2025 Season (Ravens Open as Big Favorites Again)
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens emerged as AFC North champions in 2025 for the fourth time in his seven-year career and second consecutive year. The Ravens capped the year 12-5, but ultimately fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, again, in the AFC Championship.
It of course helped their course that the Bengals started the year 1-4 and — although they made a lunge down the stretch to finish 9-8 — missed the playoffs.
Pittsburgh made the playoffs on an average performing season yet again under the Hall of Fame career of Mike Tomlin, but lost in the wild card round for the fourth time in five years. Is being just good enough to slip in really the best thing for the franchise at this point?
The Browns came crashing back down to reality after a playoff bid the year prior and finished 3-14 — their worst mark since the winless campaign they produced in 2017.
Let’s look closer at how this will carry into the 2025 season.
2025 AFC North Division Odds
- Baltimore Ravens -145
- Cincinnati Bengals +260
- Pittsburgh Steelers +500
- Cleveland Browns +3300
Ravens Lead as Favorites to Take the 2025 AFC North Division
It only makes sense that the Ravens would have minus-odds as favorites in 2025 after losing by a field goal to advance to the Super Bowl. Jackson is a full proof factor and with Derrick Henry still producing unstoppable rushing stats, the Ravens and their favorited +700 Super Bowl odds are the logical pick over the other three teams.
The Bengals missing the playoffs to begin the season in Baltimore’s shadow might be the best thing for those bullish on their chances to win the AFC North. Joe Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year, Tee Higgins will be back alongside reigning triple crown champion Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals all the sudden we’re looking at stable value on the Bengals to edge the Ravens for the division.
It will be interesting to see just how Aaron Rodgers adjusts to Tomlin’s scheme and just how well he’ll click in a new market after all the Jets hoopla. Rodgers was a shell of his not-too-long-ago MVP self in 2024. Now at 41 and having had the achilles recovery, there is a lot of uncertainty as to how smooth this offense can run — even with a bonafide No. 1 receiver in DK Metcalf now in the picture. But you can never really count Tomlin out in clearing .500.
Your guess is as good as mine as to who is taking snaps for the Browns in 2024. It came as no surprise they bit into the apple to draft Shedeur Sanders in his drastic slide down the board. He’ll bring all his media baggage and compete with another draft selection in Dillon Gabriel while newcomer Kenny Pickett and veteran journeyman Joe Flacco fill out the rest of the depth chart. The controversially overpaid Deshaun Watson’s outlook for 2025 remains unclear as he recovers from a ruptured achilles. This bunch makes for great reality TV, but not as a futures pick to win the division.
