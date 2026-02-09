AFC South Odds: Texans Favored to Reclaim Divisional Crown

Let's not waste any time looking ahead to the next NFL season, and DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win each division.

One of the most wide-open divisions for the 2026-27 campaign is the AFC South. The Houston Texans had won the division in back-to-back seasons, but the Jacksonville Jaguars dethroned them this past season to win it for the third time in franchise history.

Let's take a look at the opening odds to win the AFC South, and then I'll dive into the numbers a little bit closer.

2026-27 AFC South Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Texans +155

Jaguars +180

Colts +350

Titans +750

Despite not winning the division last year, the Texans are favored to win the AFC South at +155, an implied probability of 39.22%. Houston still had a strong 2025 season, despite not winning the division. They finished with a 12-5 record and got a postseason win against the Steelers, but for the third year in a row, they fell short in the divisional round. Still, a divisional round appearance was further than the Jaguars made it, who lost in the wild card round to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars aren't far behind the Texans in the odds to repeat as champions at +180. Jacksonville has to feel good about its first-year head coach, Liam Coen, who was a contender for coach of the year after the season he had with the Jaguars.

Let's not forget about the Colts either, who were significant favorites to win the division and make the playoffs halfway through the season. They were 8-2 heading into their Week 11 BYE, and then went on to lose seven straight games to close out the season after their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, went down with an injury against the Texans in Week 13.

If the Colts can take a step forward in the offseason, they also have a chance to once again contend for the divisional title.

The Titans could also be a dark horse to go from worst to first in the division. Robert Saleh has been hired as their head coach, and Cam Ward showed some flashes at quarterback in his rookie season. They'd have a long way to go to surpass the other three teams in the AFC South, but they have some promising pieces on both sides of the ball.

No matter what happens, the AFC South is going to be a fascinating division to watch next season.

