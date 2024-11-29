Is Aidan O'Connell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chiefs)
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially activated quarterback Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve, setting him up to start Friday’s Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders lost veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew for the season in Week 12, but it turns out that O’Connell is set to return from the thumb injury that he suffered back on Oct. 20.
After starting the season as the Raiders’ backup behind Minshew, O’Connell ended up taking over as the starter, making two starts. On the season, he’s 0-2 and has completed 63.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 455 yards, two scores and two picks.
Last season, O’Connell started 10 games, leading the Raiders to a 5-5 record in those contests.
Following the Minshew injury, oddsmakers set the Raiders as 13-point underdogs in Week 13. Even with O’Connell to start – and not backup Desmond Ridder – the odds have not changed for this matchup.
DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Raiders as 13-point underdogs, setting them at +470 on the moneyline to win this game.
O’Connell is projected to throw for 211.5 yards, and he’s also favored to throw OVER 0.5 touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions.
