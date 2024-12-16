Is Aidan O'Connell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Raiders)
The Las Vegas Raiders may have quarterback Aidan O’Connell available in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.
O’Connell is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, but he participated in walk through this week, giving him a chance to suit up tonight. He’s officially listed as questionable.
If O’Connell can’t go, the Raiders would turn to backup Desmond Ridder – a former Atlanta Falcon – as their starting quarterback in Week 15.
This season, O’Connell has appeared in six games – making four starts – leading the Raiders to an 0-4 record in those four outings.
The Raiders are arguably the worst offense in the NFL, ranking 31st in points scored, 28th in yards per play and 32nd in EPA/Play on offense.
So, losing O’Connell would hurt, but the offense hasn’t been good regardless in the 2024 season.
Overall, O’Connell has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 899 yards, four scores and three interceptions in the 2024 season. He dealt with a thumb injury earlier in the campaign that landed him on injured reserve.
Oddsmakers seem to think that there’s a chance that O’Connell will miss this game, moving the Falcons from 4.5-point favorites to 5.5-point favorites over the course of this week. If Ridder does get the start, it would be a downgrade for the Vegas offense tonight.
