Is Aidan O’Connell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Raiders)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell missed the team’s Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but it appears he’s set to return in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that O’Connell “should be good to go” for Sunday’s matchup.
Officially, O’Connell is not listed with a designation on the Raiders’ final injury report.
This season, O’Connell has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 899 yards, four scores and three picks in six games (four starts).
O’Connell hasn’t won a start in 2024, but that could change against a Jags team that is starting backup quarterback Mac Jones.
Here’s how to bet on O’Connell in the prop market in Week 16.
Best Aidan O’Connell Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 241.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +130/Under -170)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
I actually love this matchup for O’Connell, as the Jaguars have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL this season.
Prior to injuring his knee in Week 14, O’Connell had a huge showing in Week 13 against Kansas City, throwing for 340 yards and two scores.
Jacksonville allowed 289 passing yards to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets last week, and it ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense. Let’s bet on O’Connell to thrive in his return to action.
