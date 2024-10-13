Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to get a key piece of their offense back for Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who missed Weeks 2, 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play on Sunday.
Brown got an extra week to rest with the Eagles on the bye in Week 5, and it appears that the three-time Pro Bowler will be back in action with the Eagles favored by 9.5 points on Sunday.
In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Brown had a huge game, catching five of his 10 targets for 119 yards and a score.
Can he return to his usual self in Week 6? Here’s a look at his latest prop bets numbers for Sunday.
A.J. Brown Prop Bets vs. Browns in NFL Week 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 70.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +150
Brown was heavily targeted in Week 1 against Green Bay, but the Eagles offense has struggled in recent weeks without him.
Philly has leaned heavily on DeVonta Smith (who missed Week 4 with a concussion) and Dallas Goedert in the passing game.
While Brown’s receiving yards prop is tempting – especially since he cleared it in 10 regular season games last season – I’m simply going to bet on him to find the end zone in Week 6.
Brown’s presence should improve Jalen Hurts’ play, as the quarterback has a passer rating of 94.4 with 7,837 yards, 47 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 33 games with A.J. Brown in his career.
Hurts found Brown for seven scores in 2023, and he already caught a touchdown in Week 1 of the 2024 season. At +150, he’s worth a shot against a tanking Browns team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.