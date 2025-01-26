Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)
After dealing with a knee injury in the first two playoff games for the Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and is off the injury report for the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders.
Brown has played in both of Philly’s playoff games, and he wasn’t listed on the injury report in the divisional round win for the franchise over the Los Angeles Rams.
Despite being healthy enough to play, Brown has taken a step back in a Philly offense that has only thrown the ball 41 times over the last two weeks.
The three-time Pro Bowler has just three catches for 24 yards (on 10 targets) in his two playoff matchups this season, finishing with no more than 14 receiving yards in either game.
Will things change on Sunday in the NFC title game?
Here’s my best prop bet for Brown against the Commanders.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet for Commanders vs. Eagles
A.J. Brown UNDER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Even with the Eagles favored in this game, Brown is a fade candidate when it comes to the prop market.
The star receiver only has 10 targets in two playoff games, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t thrown for more than 131 yards in a postseason game this season.
Philly has relied heavily on the run, and I expect more of that this week against a Washington defense that ranks in the bottom five in the NFL in yards per carry allowed. On top of that, the Commanders allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL during the regular season.
Brown’s lone game against Washington with Hurts under center finished with him putting up 65 receiving yards on five catches. I can’t get behind him to push 70 yards after such a minimal role in the offense the last two weeks.
