Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams despite being limited by a knee injury in practice this week.
This is a huge boost for the Eagles in the divisional round, and Brown returned to a full practice on Friday, leading to the Eagles removing him from the injury report ahead of this matchup.
A hamstring injury early in the 2024 season limited Brown to just 13 regular season games, but he still put up major numbers for Philly.
The three-time Pro Bowler had 67 catches (on 97 targets) for 1,079 yards and seven scores during the regular season.
Despite that massive stat line in 13 games, Brown had a very small role for Philly in the wild card round. While he did play in 93 percent of Philly’s offensive snaps, Brown was targeted just three times, catching one pass for 10 yards.
Could he be in line for a bounce-back showing in a potential snowy environment in the divisional round?
Here’s a look at the props for Brown against the Rams on Sunday.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bets for Divisional Round vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -140/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 70.5 (Over -110/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +160
While Brown wasn’t targeted very heavily in the wild card round, I do think there is a ton of value in his receptions prop when looking at his full body of work this season.
Brown averaged over five catches per game in the regular season, and he cleared 4.5 receptions in 10 of his 13 games.
The Rams finished the regular season with one of the weaker pass defenses in the NFL, ranking 27th in EPA/Pass on defense.
I am a little worried about the weather impacting both offenses in this matchup, but I don’t see the Eagles shying away from Brown on Sunday. After the Packers struggled to move the ball – allowing Philly to lean on the run – in the wild card round, I think the Rams’ offense puts a little more pressure on Philly, which should to a more usual offensive game script.
That benefits Brown to bounce back after a down showing in his first playoff game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.