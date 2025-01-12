Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown missed time in practice this week with a knee injury, but he’s not listed on the team’s final injury report for Sunday’s wild card round matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
On Friday, Brown said that he would play in the matchup, a major boot for the Philly offense.
Just how important is Brown to the No. 2-seeded Eagles?
Well, Philly is 12-1 in the 13 games that he appeared in this season, and with Brown active the Eagles are favored by at home on Sunday. During the regular season, Brown reeled in 67 of his 97 targets for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns – despite missing four games.
He torched Green Bay earlier this season in Week 1, catching five of his 10 targets in that game for 119 yards and a score. With Jaire Alexander – the Packers’ top cornerback – out with an injury, this could be a big game for Brown.
Here’s how to bet on Brown in the prop market in this wild card matchup.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Playoffs
A.J. Brown OVER 81.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Packers have been a solid defense overall this season, especially against the run. They rank 8th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry – the third-fewest in the NFL.
That means the Eagles may have to throw the ball a little more than usual to move it on Sunday.
Enter A.J. Brown.
The star wideout had a 119-yard game against these Packers in Week 1, and he’s cleared 81.5 receiving yards in eight of his 13 games this season.
With Jalen Hurts back under center in this playoff matchup, Brown should be in line for a big game at home.
