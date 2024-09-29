Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Buccaneers)
The Philadelphia Eagles are down two key playmakers on Sunday, as DeVonta Smith (concussion) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) have both been ruled out for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brown has not played for the Eagles since Week 1, and he was downgraded on Saturday despite entering this week as questionable to play against Tampa Bay.
The odds for this game have moved in the Bucs’ favor, as they’re now just 1.5-point underdogs at home on Sunday.
With both Smith and Brown out, the Eagles are going to rely heavily on Saquon Barkley on Sunday.
Barkley has some interesting prop numbers for this matchup, including his rushing yards (77.5), receiving yard (22.5) and receptions (3.5).
However, I believe that tight end Dallas Goedert could be the No. 1 option in the passing game on Sunday.
Dallas Goedert Player Props for Eagles vs. Buccaneers
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +175
Give me all of the Dallas Goedert OVERs on Sunday.
The Eagles tight end is coming off of an 11-target, 10-catch game against the New Orleans Saints where he finished with 170 yards in Week 3.
Smith left that game early, but Goedert was soaking up targets before then, and he should be the No. 1 option in the passing game – if not , he’ll be right behind Barkley – in Week 4.
Jalen Hurts has targeted Goedert a lot this season, and he’s caught 17 of his 20 targets through three weeks.
While he’s only cleared this receiving props once (last week) this season, this is a prime spot to bet on Goedert based on the increased volume he should see against Tampa Bay.
