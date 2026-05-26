Is Ajay Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell was injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, exiting that game early with a calf issue.

He was then promptly ruled out for Game 4, an ominous sign for his status going forward in this series. Officially, he's listed as out for Game 5 on Tuesday night with a right soleus strain.

Mitchell only scored 16 points over the first three games of the series, shooting 7-for-18 from the field. OKC needs more offense after scoring 82 points in Game 4, and Mitchell's status certainly limits the options for Mark Daigneault when it comes to shot creators.

After scoring over 20 points per game as a starter in the Los Angeles Lakers series, Mitchell has left a major hole in Oklahoma City's offense with this series tied at two games apiece.

Since the young guard is out, I'm eyeing another Thunder player for my favorite prop target on May 26.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs in Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-136)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 40 assists so far in this series, as the Spurs have constantly set two players his way to force the ball out of his hands.

So, I don’t mind taking him to record eight or more assists for the ninth time this postseason and the fourth time in five games in this series.

SGA had 12, nine and 12 dimes in the first three games of this series before dropping seven dimes in Game 4 with the Thunder scoring 82 points. If OKC’s offense takes a step forward in Game 5, it’s going to be because of SGA trusting his teammates to make plays out of double teams.

I’m buying him to clear this line on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .