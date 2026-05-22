Is Ajay Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell appeared to suffer an injury late in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, the guard revealed after the game he just was hit in the thigh, and he's not listed on the Thunder's injury report for Game 3 on Friday night.

Talked to Ajay after the game and he said he just got hit in the thigh here but said he was good. https://t.co/Kz3E7DNWDP — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 21, 2026

This is a major sigh of relief for an OKC team that lost Jalen Williams (hamstring) early in Game 2. Williams has already missed six games this postseason, and Mitchell has been the player that has taken his spot in the starting lineup.

In six starts this postseason, the former second-round pick is averaging averaging 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3

Mitchell has become a key piece of OKC's rotation in his second NBA season, and he should have an expanded role in Game 3 with Williams listed as questionable.

Here's a breakdown of how I'm betting on Mitchell in the prop market after he survived his injury scare in Game 2.

Best Ajay Mitchell Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ajay Mitchell OVER 13.5 Points (+100)

Jalen Williams’ injury has opened the door for Ajay Mitchell to return to a featured role in the OKC offense.

Mitchell has just 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting in two games in this series, but he dominated as a starter earlier in the playoffs – albeit against easier opponents.

In six starts, Mitchell scored 14 or more points in every game, averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. The former second-round pick took 16.7 shots per game as a starter, and that usage alone would put him in play to clear this line on Friday night.

The Thunder need someone other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to step up as a scorer, and Mitchell has been the next go-to option all season long. He’s worth a look at this line, and he’s scored 14 or more points in seven of his 10 playoff games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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