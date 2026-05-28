Is Ajay Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell is dealing with a right soleus strain and has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mitchell was injured in Game 3 of this series, and he did not play in the Thunder's Game 4 loss or Game 5 win. In fact, OKC has listed Mitchell as "out" in every game since, a sign that he isn't close to a return to the lineup.

Thunder injury report remains the same: Ajay Mitchell (soleus) out, Jalen Williams (hamstring) questionable — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 27, 2026

OKC still leads this series 3-2, but it struggled on offense in Game 4 without Mitchell and Jalen Williams, scoring just 82 points in a 21-point loss. Mitchell had played a major role earlier in the playoffs with Williams out, averaging over 21 points per game as a starter against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Since he went down, the Thunder have tried Cason Wallace and Jared McCain in the starting lineup, and McCain had 20 points in the team's Game 5 win.

With Mitchell sidelined, there aren't a ton of creators on offense for the Thunder, but I'm eyeing star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the prop market with OKC looking to advance to the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs in Game 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-146)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying SGA in the assists market in Game 6:

This postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone to another level as a playmaker.

After averaging 6.6 assists per game in the regular season, Shai is now averaging 8.2 assists per game in the playoffs, recording 15.4 potential assists per game.

Teams have thrown double teams at him, and the Spurs have really stacked the paint to stop him, yet he continues to make the right reads.

In this series. SGA is averaging 9.8 assists per game, clearing this line in four of the five matchups. He had nine dimes in Game 5, and he only fell short of this total (finishing with seven assists) in Game 4 with the Spurs holding OKC to just 82 points and most of the Thunder team struggling to make shots.

Even though the two-time MVP is known for his scoring, I think his passing has been very underrated this postseason, and the prop market hasn’t fully adjusted. In fact, SGA has 12, nine, 12, seven and nine dimes in this series, so I’d even consider betting this line at 8.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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