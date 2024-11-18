Akron vs. Kent State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Can Kent State find its first win of the season?
The Golden Flashes are the lone winless team in college football and the team has been largely uncompetitive, but this will be the best chance for the team to score a win before the end of the year with the team playing host to Akron in Tuesday night MACtion.
Akron only has two wins on the season, but has been far more competitive against better competition. In a rare spot as a favorite, how will the Zips do on the road in a rivalry matchup?
Here’s our betting preview.
Akron vs. Kent State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Akron: -6.5 (-115)
- Kent State: +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Akron vs. Kent State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Akron Record: 2-8
- Kent State Record: 0-10
Akron vs. Kent State Key Players to Watch
Akron
Ben Finley: The two-time transfer has had some moments for the Zips, but overall this offense has struggled to consistently move the ball through the air, bottom 20 in EPA/Pass. Finley will hope to have a big night through the air against the worst defense in the nation.
Kent State
Tommy Ulatowski: Ulatowski led a scoring drive to start the game last week against Miami (Ohio), but that was it for the Golden Flashes offense in a 34-7 loss. The third string junior quarterback is inconsistent but has shown he can hit a few deep passes. Overall, he has 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions while completing 43% of his passes.
Akron vs. Kent State Prediction and Pick
The betting market knows no bottom for Kent State as the team is catching double digits against the second worst team in the MAC at home.
However, I can’t trust Akron to lay it on the lowly Golden Flashes, but instead will aim for the total above the key number of 48.5.
Neither offense is inside the top 120 in EPA/Play and both lack a big play element that can lead to quick scores. Both teams will need to drive the ball methodically down the field, which isn’t a successful path forward as both offenses are way too inconsistent.
Meanwhile, the weather won’t help out with a chance of rain in the forecast as well as wind gusts north of 20 miles per hour. Overall, with two unsuccessful offenses over the balance of the season, I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 48.5
