Akron vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Northern Illinois will try to make a late season surge to get back in the mix for a MAC title game, but the margin for error is slim.
However, the Huskies will return home as expected winners against Akron, laying north of two touchdowns following a road win against Western Michigan. Akron has been improved on defense this season, but the offense will struggle against arguably the best defense in the MAC, evident in the big point spread and low total.
Here’s our full betting preview for Wednesday’s MAC matchup.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Akron: +15.5 (-110)
- Northern Illinois: -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Akron: +540
- Northern Illinois: -800
Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Akron vs. Northern Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Akron Record: 2-7
- Northern Illinois Record: 5-4
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Key Players to Watch
Akron
Ben Finley: Finley has had some flashes with Akron, a team that has been an underdog in every game against an FBS team this season. He has passed for 1,955 yards with 12 touchdown passes to nine interceptions.
Northern Illinois
Ethan Hampton: Fully healthy out of the BYE week, Hampton had one of his best games of the season, completing 13-of-16 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. More of a rush threat, Hampton’s improved accuracy is notable as Northern Illinois looks to keep up its good run of form and make a bowl game.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Prediction and Pick
Akron’s defense has been improved this season, rating out top half of the country in limiting explosive rushes and passes while posing a sturdy rush defense.
Against a Northern Illinois offense that features a heavy dose of the run game, this can be an interesting clash in the trenches. Further, NIU will likely be down its best running back Antario Brown, who got hurt in Week 11 and was spotted on the sideline with crutches.
The Huskies are an elite underdog bet with its ability to lean on the ground game and keep the clock moving, but the team will struggle to get margin against an Akron team that keeps everything in front of them.
However, the Zips offense is going to struggle against NIU’s defense that is top 20 in the country in EPA/Play. The Akron offense has shown flashes all season, but the team still is bottom 10 in EPA/Play and is among the worst rushing units in the country at about three yards per carry.
My preference in this game is to target the total as I struggle to see Akron putting together quality drives and points on the scoreboard, but this game figures to be a defensive struggle as I don’t trust NOrthern Illinois’ offense to put up a big point total as the considerable favorite.
PICK: UNDER 46.5
