Akron vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The mandate is clear in Columbus this season: Win a National Championship.
The Buckeyes quest for a title begins on Saturday at home against in-state foe Akron, laying a massive number of 50 points, the biggest favorite on the board between FBS foes. With some new key players across the field, how will the Buckeyes show out in its first game of the season?
Akron vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Akron: +50.5 (-110)
- Ohio State: -50.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Akron: N/A
- Ohio State: N/A
Total: 58.5
Akron vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Akron Record: 0-0
- Ohio State Record: 0-0
Akron vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Akron
Ben Finley: The two-time transfer, from Power Four ranks of North Carolina State and Cal, won the starting quarterback job at Akron in hopes of reigniting this team’s offense that struggled in 2023. It will be tough sledding against the vaunted Buckeyes defense, but Akron will hope to improve its 2-10 record last season with a capable quarterback under center.
Ohio State
Will Howard: There will be plenty of star power on display, including transfers from all over, but the biggest question mark for the Buckeyes will be quarterback play with the Kansas State transfer taking over. There is plenty of talent to go around in the Buckeyes offense under Chip Kelly’s guidance, and we’ll get a first glimpse of how the senior fits on Saturday. Howard combined for 33 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while completing 61% of his passes last season.
Akron vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
This is an incredible mismatch between a bottom-feeder MAC school and arguably the best team in the country.
While Ohio State may not have an incentive to run it up on its lowly opponent, I do envision the team finding plenty of explosive plays while suffocating the outmatched opposition on defense.
Ohio State’s defense is fresh off a season in which it ranked top five in key defensive metrics like EPA/Play and points per drive allowed, and not only returned more than 64% of its roster on defense but added the likes of Caleb Downs, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year from Alabama.
Akron ranked 129th in EPA/Play last season and is in way over its head in this matchup.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes may present a run first look with the likes of TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins rushing the rock, but the Buckeyes new look offense should generate big plays from all over.
While Akron’s defense did rank top 50 in EPA/Play last season, it’s outmatched by the talent of the Buckeyes, who can name its number with the starters and likely the backups as well, feasting on strong field position.
I’ll side with the big favorite on Saturday to win by more than 50.
PICK: Ohio State -50.5
