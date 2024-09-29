Alabama's Jalen Milroe Surges to the Favorite for Heisman Trophy Following Superstar Performance vs. Georgia
Jalen Milroe has made the first true statement as the Heisman Trophy race heats up.
Milroe dazzled in Alabama’s 41-34 win against Georgia, vaulting the Crimson Tide to become the National Championship favorite. Milroe posted 374 yards and ran for 117 yards while combining for four touchdowns in the home win, moving to the favorite during the victory.
Alabama’s quarterback will be in the limelight the entire season with marquee matchups in the SEC and there was no bigger statement to date this season than the Crimson Tide’s epic victory against Georgia.
Milroe, a dual threat quarterback, will continue to rack up stats in a big way, but the schedule continues to be difficult in the SEC with looming matchups on the road against Tennessee and LSU.
Meanwhile, we are starting to see some separation between the contenders with Milroe gaining significant ground on the field with the likes of Georgia’s Carson Beck and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart losing games in Week 5.
Meanwhile, the likes of Travis Hunter, Colorado’s two-way superstar, and Ashton Jeanty of Boise State have emerged as viable threats to win the award in the eyes of oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook
Below, you will find the updated Heisman Trophy market ahead of the start of October.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +210
- Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +500
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +750
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +1100
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +1600
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1800
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +1800
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +2000
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +2500
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +2500
- Miller Moss, USC: +2500
