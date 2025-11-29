Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for College Football Week 14
This year’s Iron Bowl could be a close contest. No. 10 Alabama will enter its Saturday matchup with Auburn as a 6-point road favorite. The Crimson Tide has a chance to win the rivalry game for the seventh year in a row.
Alabama rebounded from its loss to No. 8 Oklahoma by blowing out Eastern Illinois 56-0, but that won’t help the Crimson Tide’s case as a title contender. Their in-state rival is also fresh off a blowout win against a lesser opponent. The Iron Bowl’s winner has been decided by three points or less the last three times it took place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: -6 (-110)
- Auburn: -+6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama: -230
- Auburn: +190
Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama: 9-2
- Auburn: 5-6
Alabama vs. Auburn Best Prop Bets
Alabama - Ty Simpson 270+ Passing Yards (-136)
Simpson was once a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, but he just had his worst performance of the year. He threw for a season-low 147 yards with two picks against Eastern Illinois. So, he'll need a bounce-back showing to clear this prop.
Auburn’s pass defense is toward the bottom of the SEC, so Simpson could take a step back in the right direction against the Tigers. The Tigers ranks just 110th in the country in EPA/Pass, which sets up well for Simpson and this Alabama offense.
This season, Simpson has thrown for 2.934 yards while completing 66.9 percent of his passes. He has five games with at least 270 passing yards, and it would make sense if the Crimson Tide relied on his arm in this rivalry matchup.
Auburn Player to Watch in Prop Market
Jeremiah Cobb: Cobb was ineffective against Mercer but rushed for 115 yards against No. 12 Vanderbilt two games ago. He’s closing in on 1,000 rushing yards this season and has gone over the century mark five times. Alabama has the SEC’s best pass defense, so moving the chains on the ground will be crucial.
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Alabama has a strong 7-3-1 record against the spread, but has only covered once on the road this season. That win came against No. 4 Georgia, and that’s no small feat. The Crimson Tide have fallen short on the road against South Carolina, Missouri, and Florida State, though.
Auburn, on the other hand, is 4-6-1 against the spread and just covered at home for the first time this season against Mercer. That’s far from encouraging ahead of the Tigers’ next matchup.
Auburn seems likely to struggle against the SEC’s best scoring defense. Take Alabama against the spread.
PICK: Alabama -6 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
